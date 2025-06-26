Big Announcement: Sainz Pulls Out of FIA Presidency Bid

Jun.26 - A potential rival to Mohammed Ben Sulayem's FIA presidency has pulled out of the race.

Other names have also been linked to the December elections, but the only figure to publicly talk with seriousness about launching a bid was rallying legend Carlos Sainz senior.

The 63-year-old father of Williams driver Carlos Sainz announced on social media that he will not run for FIA president.

"After a thoughtful reflection, I have come to the conclusion that the present circumstances are not ideal to set the grounds for my candidacy," Sainz wrote.

He added that running for president would have compromised his preparation for next year's Dakar Rally.

"These concerns have therefore inclined me to be realistic and desist from my FIA endeavour for now," said the Spaniard.

Continuing, he said he still thinks the FIA "needs important changes" and he will "closely follow future developments with great interest".

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: