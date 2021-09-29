Bergers thinks Bottas was 'brainwashed' by Verstappen before Russian GP
Sep.29 - Valtteri Bottas may have been the victim of Max Verstappen's "brainwashing" tactics ahead of last Sunday's Russian GP, according to a F1 legend.
Many were surprised with how easily Red Bull's championship charger scythed past Lewis Hamilton's teammate at Sochi - amid rumours Mercedes sent Bottas tumbling down the grid with an engine change for strategic reasons.
"Valtteri surprised me at Sochi," F1 veteran David Coulthard told Servus TV.
"He's usually fast in Russia but there was little to be seen of him.
"I think the implication is that he and also Sergio Perez will not really influence the outcome of the championship."
Another F1 veteran and legend, Gerhard Berger, thinks there could be even more to the story of how Verstappen passed Bottas so easily at Sochi.
Berger told f1-insider.com that Verstappen had a chat with Bottas prior to the race that in hindsight might be described as a round of "brainwashing".
"That's what champions do," Berger, once the great Ayrton Senna's teammate at McLaren, said.
"Before every race, Senna would go to the other drivers on the grid and tell them his plans. And it always worked."
My opinion is still, that Bottas let Max through because he's no intention of helping Mercedes or Lewis to a Championship. With a 3 year deal in place, he has nothing to lose by lagging behind at the back
I agree, and I also think that Bottas was really mad about the fact that Merc showed so little respect by sacrificing him to help Lewis out on his favorite track.
Yes the team surely would have told VB that Max was very close, and he just left the door open for him at that corner, did not cover the inside at all , so id say fair chance your right Linda, that being said , he did finish fifth which from the back is a fair result, ok the rain helped but 5th/6th is where they hoped max would finish too
But if Merc win the WCC then im pretty sure the drivers will get an extra bonus too
Nothing to do with brain washing, MV is in a different class from VB. Actually just about everyone is in a class above VB.
Indeed, just like everybody else is a class below MV.
To believe that VER is capable of 'brainwashing' anyone is a bit of a reach. Per Linda, more likely BOT just decided to drive his own race. He did finish 5th, helping MB to extend their WCC lead and, as Shrop' opines, probably getting him a bit of a bonus if they win it.
Max offered to tell Valterri the truth about Dr. Dimentoto's secret arrangement with Lewis if he let him pass easily ;)
Watch my finger - you are feeling very sleepy
