Belgium's Iconic Spa Circuit Gets Green Light for F1 Grand Prix Extension

Oct.12 - There's good news for Formula 1 fans out of Belgium - the fabled Spa-Francorchamps circuit will host at least two more grands prix.

Multiple local media outlets, including the French-language Le Soir newspaper, report that Belgian GP race organisers have extended another 1-year contract extension.

That means the race will definitely take place in both 2024 and 2025, with Het Laatste Nieuws adding that Spa might then need to annually alternate with Zandvoort.

Belgian politician Willy Borsus, the Walloon economy minister, said the government also backs the deal.

"This is good and important news," he told Algemeen Dagblad newspaper.

"Every euro invested yields seven euros in return."

