Belgian GP Secures 2024 Race and Sets Sights on Long-Term F1 Future
Jul.9 - Just days after signing up for 2024, Belgian GP promoters are already looking towards the next Formula 1 race contract for Spa-Francorchamps.
Until the 2024 calendar was revealed with an unprecedented 24 grands prix, speculation was rife that fabled Spa might be a victim of F1's push into new markets.
At Silverstone for the British GP, Belgian race promoter Melchior Wathelet - president of Spa Grand Prix - said he his thoughts are already now turning towards a new deal for 2025.
"We have plenty of prospects at Spa-Francorchamps," he told RTBF.
"We learn in weekends like this, but they also learn from us. It's the celebration of Formula 1.
"We are discussing to go beyond 2025 and the circumstances are positive," Wathelet added.
He confirmed that after the one-year deal for 2023, a similar single-race contract has also been agreed with Formula 1 for 2024.
"We should quickly have information about 2025," said Wathelet. "But it is not easy because all the European grands prix will renegotiate for 2025 and 2026 but we are trying to put all the chances on our side."
Indeed, it is suggested that with 24 races per year now the absolute limit for F1, some European races - like Spa and Zandvoort, for instance - will be pressured to move onto an annual rotation scheme.
"I'd like to see a day where you have 24 grands prix, but in order to embrace more markets, maybe you have 20 fixed grands Prix and eight on rotation," said McLaren CEO Zak Brown.
"So you'd be in 28 markets 24 times a year."
I somewhat doubt they could secure for the long-term & not suggested but rather directly stated by Domenical on at least two different occasions (with the latter being Beyond The Grid podcast) that 24, i.e., the base limit, is a stable target for the long-term.
As for Zak's idea, good in theory, but bi-annual hosting is less financially viable for tracks than annual hosting & entirely unviable for temporary tracks.
"So you'd be in 28 markets 24 times a year."
This must be Zak math. LOL 24 races = 24 markets. AND you give fans in the rotating markets a year off to find different interests. hmm
One not very interesting fact as told by sky this weekend , that the British and the Japanese Gps are the only two that receive no state or government grants to pay for the race
Actually, it is pretty interesting when you consider that with Monza they are among the three best supported races. Still, kudos to you Brits, Shrop'. I hate the place, but 'stone rocks!!!
Yes , we put on a good show and the weather held , they go on about 3 Brits but i class Albon(born in London) as a Brit too, and funnily he said during an interview for the fans when i do well i'm British when not im Thai,suggesting to me , he doesn't bother to much which he is, so that's good enough for me