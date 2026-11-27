Haas has ended the months of waiting with a 2027 deal, yet Bearman offers no long-term pledge to the team. His stated dream is still to race for Ferrari one day.

Oliver Bearman's future is finally settled after Haas confirmed a new contract for 2027, although the Ferrari junior has made clear he wants to keep his options open beyond next season.

The announcement ends months of speculation surrounding the 21-year-old, who had become the last driver on the grid without a confirmed seat for next year.

Rumours suggest the delay involved both salary negotiations and the length of the agreement, with Haas seeking a longer commitment while Bearman wanted to remain available for a potential Ferrari opportunity.

Haas has not explicitly disclosed the contract's duration beyond 2027.

"Continuing with Ollie into 2027 was a natural decision for us," team boss Ayao Komatsu said.

"There is no better person, in my opinion, to lead this team forward."

Speaking in Qatar, Bearman admitted the prolonged negotiations had become uncomfortable.

"Yeah, we got there in the end," he said.

"Even though it was very, very sure that I would continue with Haas since forever, it's always a little bit unnerving, especially when we got to a certain stage and you have people on the team asking you what you're doing."

Ferrari ties remain intact

Crucially, Bearman also dismissed suggestions that his relationship with Ferrari had deteriorated.

When asked whether he remained part of the Ferrari Driver Academy, he replied: "It's the same as it was. It just continues."

And he reiterated his ultimate ambition.

"I'm here thanks to Ferrari. I don't know if I would have got that chance in Jeddah if I would be sitting here right now," he said.

"I would love to put the red suit back on one day. I had a little taste, but my dream is to race for Ferrari."

When asked specifically about his plans beyond 2027, Bearman offered little indication of a long-term commitment to Haas.

"At the moment it's just a continuation with us, and let's see how the year goes, really," he said.

"Open to possibilities, of course."

Bearman will partner fellow Ferrari junior Rafael Camara at Haas next season.

Bearman and Haas: the facts Driver Oliver Bearman, 21 Team Haas, contract confirmed for 2027 Team boss Ayao Komatsu Length Not disclosed beyond 2027 Teammate Rafael Camara, fellow Ferrari junior Ferrari link Academy tie "just continues"

Related: Bearman rules out Alpine move as Haas contract talks drag

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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