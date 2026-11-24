Oliver Bearman calls the Alpine rumours a zero chance, yet his 2027 seat is still unsigned. Reports suggest money, not loyalty, is the sticking point between Haas and his management.

Oliver Bearman has firmly denied rumours that he could leave Haas for another team in 2027, as fresh reports suggest his delayed contract announcement is primarily about money.

The 21-year-old Ferrari junior remains the only driver without a confirmed seat for next season, despite repeated assurances from Haas boss Ayao Komatsu.

Recent speculation suggested Bearman's management had fallen out with Ferrari over guarantees of a future works seat, potentially opening the door to a shock move to Alpine.

But asked whether he could race for another team next year, Bearman was emphatic.

"No, zero chance," he replied.

According to f1-insider.com, citing British reports, the remaining obstacle is a disagreement over salary between Haas and Bearman's management.

Earlier rumours suggested demands of around 6 million euros, although Komatsu dismissed that figure as "absolute nonsense" in October. The latest reports do not specify an amount.

Ferrari has also reportedly exercised its option to retain Bearman in its junior program, with the possibility of a future promotion to Maranello remaining open.

"My biggest dream is still to drive for Ferrari," Bearman said.

Komatsu continues to insist there is no serious threat to the arrangement.

"Ollie wants to drive for us, we want Ollie in the car. There is no doubt that it will happen," said the Japanese.

A compromise over the financial terms is now reportedly expected before the Abu Dhabi season finale.

Bearman contract watch Age 21 Current team Haas Ferrari junior option Reportedly retained Rumoured link Alpine Haas boss Ayao Komatsu Deal expected Before the Abu Dhabi finale

Related: Bearman linked to Alpine switch as Ferrari path stays blocked

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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