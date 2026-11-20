Bearman says he will drive for Haas in 2027, touch wood, but the silence is wearing on him. Salary talks and a reported Ferrari 2028 clause may explain the delay.

Oliver Bearman has admitted growing frustration over the continued delay in confirming his Haas Formula 1 seat for 2027, insisting there is no excuse for the uncertainty so late in the season.

The 21-year-old is widely expected to remain alongside fellow Ferrari junior Rafael Camara, but contractual complications have prevented an official announcement.

Rumours have suggested Haas is unwilling to meet Bearman's salary demands, while other reports claim his management wants assurances that he will be first in line for a Ferrari seat in 2028, potentially replacing Lewis Hamilton.

Speaking ahead of the Las Vegas GP, Bearman admitted the situation was affecting him.

"It's certainly a bit disappointing, and when you have people within the team questioning why you haven't been announced yet and things like that, it's certainly not ideal," he said.

"Not only for them, but also for myself from a mental side."

Bearman made clear that he expects to remain with Haas, but is increasingly unhappy about the lack of confirmation.

"I'm a bit disappointed that I'm standing here without anything to tell you, because there's no excuses for that."

He rejected suggestions that the delay indicated serious problems behind the scenes.

"Not true," Bearman insisted, "but things have dragged on a lot and I don't like that."

When asked what was actually holding up the announcement, he replied: "I don't know. I don't know."

"Even if I can tell you that, touch wood, I'm going to be driving for Haas next year, the fact that it's not official is just disappointing."

Bearman and Haas: the facts Driver Oliver Bearman, 21 Team Haas Expected teammate Rafael Camara Status 2027 seat not yet announced Rumoured link Ferrari seat in 2028

Related: Bearman Demands Ferrari Seat Guarantee Before Haas Deal?

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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