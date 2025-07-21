Bearman Backs Verstappen's Opinion on FIA Racing Guidelines

Jul.21 - Oliver Bearman has sided with Max Verstappen in criticism of Formula 1's increasingly strict and inconsistent crackdown on driver conduct - both on and off the track.

The reigning world champion has recently slammed the FIA's growing list of behavioural and racing restrictions, arguing that they interfere with natural instinct.

"In some battles, you feel like you can't really go for it," Verstappen said earlier this month. "It almost feels unnatural.

"You're thinking, 'Can I do this, or will I get a penalty?' That's not racing."

Bearman, 20, echoed those remarks in comments published by Speed Week, pointing to Kevin Magnussen's 2024 race ban as a warning sign.

"I share Max's opinion," said the Haas rookie. "A good example of this is Kevin Magnussen's race ban last year. His offenses back then were relatively minor, but not in terms of the total number of penalty points.

"I thought it was pretty harsh for him. There were moments like an attack that didn't work and both drivers going straight on. That didn't hurt anyone. For an action like that, which was never dangerous, he received two penalty points."

Bearman himself was handed four penalty points and a ten-place grid drop at his home Grand Prix at Silverstone for a red flag infringement - something he believes reflects the overly harsh climate.

"What you get points for now can add up quickly," he said. "We drivers want to fight wheel-to-wheel, and ultimately, that's what the fans want to see. If a maneuver was unfair, then I'm also in favour of it being penalized - but we have to find an appropriate balance."

He agrees with Verstappen that instinct is increasingly being overruled by fear of sanctions.

"It can happen that you suddenly think of a point in the guidelines and therefore let your opponent pass again. And that feels unnatural," he said.

"In the heat of the moment, there's no time to recall all the instructions. You make decisions in a split second. You're certainly not thinking about a five-page FIA document.

"I understand the approach of the FIA, and we also want consistent assessments of duels. But that's simply difficult in certain situations."

