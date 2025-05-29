Barcelona Front Wing Clampdown: FIA Not Ruling Out Tougher Tests

May 29 – Nikolas Tombazis is not ruling out clamping down even harder against flexible front wings in 2025.

This weekend in Barcelona, much stricter new FIA tests will apply in the hope that flexible aerodynamic solutions like the one at field-leading McLaren will be stopped.

“I don’t think much will change,” McLaren CEO Zak Brown insists.

However, the championship-leading team’s three rival top teams disagree.

“This could change everything,” said Red Bull boss Christian Horner. “No one should underestimate what’s coming to Formula 1.

“This could set the course for this world championship in a new direction.”

Many believe Ferrari could benefit the most, with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff explaining: “In my opinion, Ferrari was the most conservative of the top teams when it came to flexible wings.

“I, too, am curious to see what this means in terms of the pecking order.”

Ferrari’s Fred Vasseur commented: “Since the gaps between the teams are very small, these changes can certainly make a difference in terms of the balance of power.”

This week, however, Auto Motor und Sport analyst Michael Schmidt warned that McLaren are already so good at flexible wing technology that the stricter tests may have no effect.

It’s interesting, therefore, that FIA single-seater boss Tombazis is not ruling out an even tougher clampdown later this season.

“Obviously it is fair for the FIA to add more flexibility tests or stiffness tests when it judges that a certain area may be getting exploited a bit too much,” he said.

“But yes, we hope it will be the last time we’ll do anything for this year.”

While Barcelona could be a turning point for the pecking order in Formula 1, it also might either ramp up or quieten down speculation that Max Verstappen could quit Red Bull at the end of the year.

“I think in Barcelona, we’ll see where Red Bull’s development really stands,” Verstappen’s father and co-manager, Jos, told De Telegraaf.

“The race in Imola was very encouraging and if things go well in Barcelona too, I have great hopes. Not only for the rest of the year, but also for Max’s future at Red Bull.

“He only wants to perform – he’s not the type to just sit back for a year,” Verstappen senior added. “Then you see a not-so-good Max.”

