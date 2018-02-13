F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 News / Azerbaijan says current F1 deal 'unacceptable'

F1 News

Azerbaijan says current F1 deal 'unacceptable'

Azerbijan by night
Azerbijan by night

Feb.13 - The Azerbaijan government is not sure it will agree to a new race deal with F1 chiefs.

Baku hosted its first race on the historic city streets in 2016, with the contract having been negotiated with the now former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone.

Now, sports minister Azad Rahimov is planning to stage talks with Liberty Media after the 2018 race in April.

"Within three months after the grand prix, we must give an answer to the leadership of formula one about whether we will extend the contract for another five years until 2025," he told Tass news agency.

"Everyone understands that the contract we have now is unacceptable. I think the new leadership of formula one understands that as well," Rahimov added.

"We are talking about a number of commercial conditions, sponsorship rights and the price that we pay," he continued.

"But I think both ourselves and the leadership of formula one have the desire to leave the race here."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now