Axed Chinese F1 Grand Prix could return to current calendar

Jan.16 - Formula 1's forthcoming 2023 calendar could once again swell to 24 grands prix.

Before Christmas, the sport scrapped the scheduled Chinese F1 GP for the fourth consecutive time due to strict covid-19 restrictions.

However, widespread subsequent public protests have led to the significant easing of those restrictions, resulting in a surge in infections.

But the eased measures could see Shanghai re-take its April date on the 2023 calendar - especially with China's quarantine measures set to be dropped.

International media reports claim organisers of the event have written to both F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem on the topic.

"Formula 1 did not want to comment," a report published by Germany's Sport Bild said.

