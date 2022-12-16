Australian Grand Prix to share F1 season opener slot

Dec.16 - Melbourne will return to the top of the Formula 1 calendar - but not quite yet.

Daniel Andrews, the premier of the state of Victoria, announced that Albert Park will continue to host the sport until "at least 2037".

"Part of the deal will see Melbourne host the first race of the Formula 1 season for at least four years between 2023 and 2037", part of the statement revealed.

Since it joined the calendar in 1996, Melbourne became the traditional season-opening race but that changed following cancellation of the 2020 edition at the start of the covid pandemic.

It appears that Australia will now share the season-opening slot going forward not only with Bahrain but also Saudi Arabia.

"Saudi Arabia (will) host the first race of the 2024 Formula 1 season out of respect for Ramadan", the Andrews government's press release said.

It has also emerged that Australian grand prix Corporation boss Andrew Westacott is leaving his post.

