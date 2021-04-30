Austin-Mexico double-header this season is safe

Austin-Mexico double-header this season is safe
30 April 2021 by
 1

Apr.30 - October's double-header in Austin and Mexico appears to be staying on the 2021 calendar.

That is despite the fact that June's Canadian GP was cancelled for the second consecutive year due to covid restrictions.

Organisers in Mexico City, however, say their event is safe even though the Formula 1 circuit is still being used as a covid hospital.

"We want to give all visitors the certainty that we are ready to host Formula 1," race organisers reportedly told DPA news agency in a statement.

The report also quoted a Formula 1 source as saying there will be "no changes" to the schedule relating to either the US or Mexico grand prix.

Check out more items on this website about:

One F1 fan comment on “Austin-Mexico double-header this season is safe

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.