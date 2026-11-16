Audi's Tsunoda appeal gets a date: 25 November in Paris
Audi insists Yuki Tsunoda should have served a stop-and-go at the Italian Grand Prix. Eleven weeks after the appeal was lodged, the FIA's appeal court hears it behind closed doors.
The following hearing of the International Court of Appeal will take place in Paris:
Hearing
Case ICA-2026-14: Appeal lodged by Audi Revolut F1 Team against Decision No. 69 of the Stewards of the 2026 Italian grand prix, dated 6 September 2026, counting towards the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship.
On 6 September 2026, at the end of the formation lap during the race restart following a red flag, the Race Director ordered an additional formation lap.
Following the race, the Stewards investigated a potential breach of Article B5.9.4 of the 2026 FIA Formula 1 Sporting Regulations by Mr Yuki Tsunoda (Driver of Car No. 22), which requires any driver who caused an extra formation lap to start from the end of the pit lane. Failure to do so, a Stop-and-Go penalty should be imposed on the Driver. In Decision No. 69, the Stewards decided to take no further action against Mr Yuki Tsunoda.
On 9 September 2026, Audi Revolut F1 Team lodged an appeal against that decision, arguing that Mr Yuki Tsunoda had caused the extra formation lap and should therefore have received the prescribed Stop-and-Go penalty.
Background from our earlier coverage: Tsunoda finished tenth at the Italian Grand Prix, with Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto eleventh and Nico Hulkenberg twelfth, so the team has a direct competitive interest in the outcome. The stewards took no further action after finding that Racing Bulls had no reason to instruct him to start from the pit lane and had not been told that Race Control considered Car 22 the cause of the extra formation lap. The hearing falls eleven weeks after Audi lodged its appeal on 9 September.
When
09:00 hrs
Wednesday, 25 November 2026
Where
FIA – 8 place de la Concorde – 75008 Paris (Salle du Comité, 5th floor).
Decision
The decision will be published as soon as possible after the hearing.
Attendance
Upon decision of the Judging Panel and as requested by the FIA, for confidentiality reasons, the above hearing will be closed to public and media and any person who is not authorised to attend it.
Related: Audi now moves to appeal the Tsunoda Monza decision
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I’m perplexed that this matter wasn’t handled way sooner, i.e., way closer to the relevant event than a few rounds later.