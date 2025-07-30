Audi's Big Leagues: Breaking into Formula 1 with a New Title Partner

Jul.30 - Audi has confirmed that Revolut will be the title sponsor of its Formula 1 team from 2026, marking the first major commercial deal for the German marque's upcoming works entry.

The deal was announced this week alongside comments from new team principal Jonathan Wheatley, who called it "a strategic alliance" ahead of the team's debut under the new engine regulations.

Revolut leads a growing sponsor list for the future Audi outfit, which will be built around the existing Sauber structure at Hinwil. Audi's own power unit is being developed in Neuburg.

The team has already secured fuel and lubricant deals with bp and Castrol, and is widely expected to announce Adidas as official apparel supplier.

Audi CEO Gernot Dollner said Formula 1 is a strategic flagship project for the company. "We firmly believe in the success of our project," he said. "And in Revolut, we have found a partner that shares our ambitions and attitude."

Audi will take over Sauber's entry from 2026, operating as a full factory team under the new chassis and engine rules.

