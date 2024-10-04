Audi's 2025 Bottas Decision Sparks Debate Over Young Talents

Oct.4 - Dr Helmut Marko says it would be "incomprehensible" if Audi really does elect to simply keep Valtteri Bottas on board for 2025.

Red Bull's famous F1 consultant is a consistent champion of young drivers, successfully campaigning to oust Daniel Ricciardo in favour of 22-year-old rookie Liam Lawson at RB.

"Oliver Bearman and especially Franco Colapinto have shown this year that youngsters are ready for the step up and that the old philosophy of some team bosses that you can only promote drivers to a top team with three or four years of experience is outdated," Marko told Speed Week.

"There is a certain risk, but it is manageable and it is worth it."

Colapinto, 21, and the even younger F2 series leader Gabriel Bortoleto, have both been connected with the last vacancy on the 2025 grid - the Audi-owned Sauber seat alongside Nico Hulkenberg.

But Marko thinks Mick Schumacher "absolutely deserves" a second chance at Formula 1 after his ill-fated two years at Haas.

"He was not treated fairly by Netflix superstar Gunther Steiner," the 81-year-old insists. "But behind the scenes, you only hear good things about him."

However, it does appear that Audi is going for the safer option of keeping the experienced and 34-year-old Bottas in the car, at least for 2025.

Marko, 81, can only shake his head.

"Schumacher would have been an almost risk-free choice," he told the German broadcasters RTL and ntv. "If his performance is not right, you can always make a substitution for 2026.

"But the Audi car will certainly not be a winning car next year," Marko added. "That means there would have been no pressure on either Audi or the driver."

Multiple authoritative sources claimed at the most recent grand prix in Singapore that Bottas appears to have clinched at least a new one-year Sauber deal.

"I don't know exactly," Marko responded, "but if the situation really is that Bottas gets the chance, then the whole thing is even more incomprehensible to me."

The Austrian laments that if Schumacher, 25, does not return to the Formula 1 grid in 2025, he will almost certainly never launch a comeback.

"I think his Formula 1 career would be over," said Marko. "In that case, he should concentrate on the endurance races, where he was already successful, and do that."

