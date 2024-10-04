Audi's 2025 Bottas Decision Sparks Debate Over Young Talents
Oct.4 - Dr Helmut Marko says it would be "incomprehensible" if Audi really does elect to simply keep Valtteri Bottas on board for 2025.
Red Bull's famous F1 consultant is a consistent champion of young drivers, successfully campaigning to oust Daniel Ricciardo in favour of 22-year-old rookie Liam Lawson at RB.
"Oliver Bearman and especially Franco Colapinto have shown this year that youngsters are ready for the step up and that the old philosophy of some team bosses that you can only promote drivers to a top team with three or four years of experience is outdated," Marko told Speed Week.
"There is a certain risk, but it is manageable and it is worth it."
Colapinto, 21, and the even younger F2 series leader Gabriel Bortoleto, have both been connected with the last vacancy on the 2025 grid - the Audi-owned Sauber seat alongside Nico Hulkenberg.
But Marko thinks Mick Schumacher "absolutely deserves" a second chance at Formula 1 after his ill-fated two years at Haas.
"He was not treated fairly by Netflix superstar Gunther Steiner," the 81-year-old insists. "But behind the scenes, you only hear good things about him."
However, it does appear that Audi is going for the safer option of keeping the experienced and 34-year-old Bottas in the car, at least for 2025.
Marko, 81, can only shake his head.
"Schumacher would have been an almost risk-free choice," he told the German broadcasters RTL and ntv. "If his performance is not right, you can always make a substitution for 2026.
"But the Audi car will certainly not be a winning car next year," Marko added. "That means there would have been no pressure on either Audi or the driver."
Multiple authoritative sources claimed at the most recent grand prix in Singapore that Bottas appears to have clinched at least a new one-year Sauber deal.
"I don't know exactly," Marko responded, "but if the situation really is that Bottas gets the chance, then the whole thing is even more incomprehensible to me."
The Austrian laments that if Schumacher, 25, does not return to the Formula 1 grid in 2025, he will almost certainly never launch a comeback.
"I think his Formula 1 career would be over," said Marko. "In that case, he should concentrate on the endurance races, where he was already successful, and do that."
Forget about Mick Schumacher, he is past his prime! With young guns such as Colapinto, Bortoleto and Hadjar being available, Mick's days in F1 are sadly over.
Bottas is highly experienced, but so is Hulkenberg, so I believe Audi should appoint a young gun to the second car to get a more balanced view for the long term and develop the car with the driver.
26 cars will be so different in handling and overall behavior, Imo whoever gets most hours in the Sim through 25 will be best placed to succeed, and Imo its more likely the younger drivers who'll adapt best?/quickest? to the new generation of the cars characteristics, but i do take on board ---Experience--- too
At the end of the day he's done nothing to keep his seat, will he improve at his age from such a low starting point, NO.
Of course, Marko slams their (almost certain) decision to keep Bottas, but he can say what he wants & I disagree with him about Mick.
He isn't anymore deserving of a second chance than the likes of Gio, Vandoorne, etc.
Mick's days as an F1 driver are over, IMO. He's been treated fairly gently (by F1 standards), having been taken under Toto's wing and protected. If his surname was different, I suspect it would have been another story. I haven't seen any teams clamoring to give him a seat. I've said it before, Mick needs to move on, look for a different challenge, get out from under Michael's shadow, and become his own man. Right now, he seems to be living in some kind of Limbo where he's perpetually waiting for that final chance but never getting there.