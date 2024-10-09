Audi Unshaken as Renault Abandons 2026 F1 Engine Project

Oct.9 - Audi insists it is not at all spooked by fellow manufacturer Renault's decision to scrap its 2026 works Formula 1 engine plan.

While Renault is departing, almost certainly leaving its Alpine team with customer Mercedes power units from 2026, Audi has 100 percent acquired Sauber and will debut its brand new works Audi engine in 2026.

Former Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto, brought in as Audi's overall F1 boss just recently, admits that it will take some time for the German-made engine to become competitive.

"I've been visiting Neuburg and the engine is progressing well on the dyno," the Italian said. "But I think it's a learning process.

"We are competing with very established, very expert organisations with fantastic experience from previous years. The regulations are changing, but I'm expecting initially to have a gap to recover.

"How big it will be, I think you can never know," added Binotto.

Sauber incumbent Valtteri Bottas, not yet even signed for 2025 let alone 2026, is also cautious.

"From what I've seen," said the Finn, "Audi can be competitive in 2026. But it's not going to be easy. 2026 can be good, but trying to win immediately is a long shot. That's the hard reality."

So with Renault-owned Alpine clearly looking for a shortcut to better performance and drastically slashed costs, Audi might be forgiven for also contemplating a similar route.

Not so, Audi CEO Gernot Dollner insists.

"The upcoming withdrawal of Renault will not affect our decision," he said. "We have not even discussed this issue internally.

"Audi has a long-term commitment to Formula 1."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: