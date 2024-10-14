Audi Sauber Considers Schumacher for All-German F1 Lineup Next Year

Oct.14 - is "definitely" an option to complete an all-German driver lineup at Audi-owned Sauber in 2025.

Mere days and weeks ago, it appeared that the former driver's Formula 1 dream could be over, with Sauber apparently set to re-sign .

But Mattia Binotto, the new overall boss of Audi F1, told Corriere della Sera newspaper that he actually hasn't decided.

"We can afford the luxury of taking our time because all the other teams have already set their lineups," said the former boss.

"There are two main options - on the one hand, experience to put us on the growth path, and on the other hand, a young, talented driver who can accompany us on the way to the top."

Binotto already knows Schumacher, 25, from the German's days in the development program.

"We are definitely looking at him," he confirmed. "I have met him and spoken to him. I have known him for a long time as he was part of the Ferrari academy. I know his strengths and advantages.

"He is one of the names we have in mind," Binotto said.

He warned, however, that Audi may need to wait as long as 2030 for success in F1. is currently dead last in 2024 and yet to score even a single point.

"The whole team needs to be turned upside down," said Binotto. "The difference to Ferrari, for example, is huge, from the facilities to the people to the tools.

"I see a lot of similarities with the Ferrari that I started at in 1995," he said.

