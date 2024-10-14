Audi Sauber Considers Schumacher for All-German F1 Lineup Next Year
Oct.14 - Mick Schumacher is "definitely" an option to complete an all-German driver lineup at Audi-owned Sauber in 2025.
Mere days and weeks ago, it appeared that the former Haas driver's Formula 1 dream could be over, with Sauber apparently set to re-sign Valtteri Bottas.
But Mattia Binotto, the new overall boss of Audi F1, told Corriere della Sera newspaper that he actually hasn't decided.
"We can afford the luxury of taking our time because all the other teams have already set their lineups," said the former Ferrari team boss.
"There are two main options - on the one hand, experience to put us on the growth path, and on the other hand, a young, talented driver who can accompany us on the way to the top."
Binotto already knows Schumacher, 25, from the German's days in the Ferrari development program.
"We are definitely looking at him," he confirmed. "I have met him and spoken to him. I have known him for a long time as he was part of the Ferrari academy. I know his strengths and advantages.
"He is one of the names we have in mind," Binotto said.
He warned, however, that Audi may need to wait as long as 2030 for success in F1. Sauber is currently dead last in 2024 and yet to score even a single point.
"The whole team needs to be turned upside down," said Binotto. "The difference to Ferrari, for example, is huge, from the facilities to the people to the tools.
"I see a lot of similarities with the Ferrari that I started at in 1995," he said.
I just don't understand this continous delay, especially given the relatively recent reports about contract being written & going through lawyers to become sign-ready, not to mention about two & half months have passed since the Sainz announcement, which would've solved the remaining drives shortly afterwards, given he was the main player in the driver market.
However, based on the most recent reports, Mick definitely seems to have received a new chance despite all the previous indications of him becoming a lost cause for another full-time opportunity, not to mention becoming the most likely alternative to Bottas.
I don't know how I managed to type 'would've' instead of 'should've' solved
There is no delay, the recent fascination for the teams to sign up next years drivers is a recent thing, because of modern media , before x and all the media/internet speculation , either a driver wouldn't be signed until the season ended or if he was signed earlier no one would know about it , i cite DH as an example he knew half/two thirds through his championship year his contract wasn't being renewed, The public didn't know, but he did as has been well documented, So for Audi there is no rush, no urgency, its just modern media
I struggle to figure out who's DH, but some valid points.
Damon
Okay, I should've figured out, but I unfortunately, only thought about present & recent past drivers rather than ones from further back, so I messed up the acronym.