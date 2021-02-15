Audi denies latest F1 project rumours for 2025 season

Feb.15 - Audi has played down new speculation of a potential F1 project for 2025.

The rumours had been kick-started by new F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali's recent comments about potential interest from new manufacturers in the all-new engine format.

"It will be an increasingly hybrid F1," Domenicali has now told Il Giornale newspaper.

Prior to re-joining Formula 1, the Italian was CEO at Lamborghini - which like Audi is another Volkswagen brand.

"This will allow the big manufacturers to continue to develop a technology that, in my opinion, has a very great future ahead of it, especially in the transitory phase," Domenicali added.

"All of this will be part of the discussions we have started with the big manufacturers in order to attract new ones as well."

The obvious destination for Audi would be Red Bull, whose Dr Helmut Marko says the team's new 2022 engine program could be the precursor to full works status under the 2025 regulations.

"We are open to new partners," Marko insists.

Audi, though, is not playing ball with those rumours for now.

A spokesman for the German carmaker said he has been pulling out his standard Formula 1 denial "for ten years".

"At the moment we're not dealing with Formula 1. We have our motorsport strategy for the next ten years and that doesn't include F1," the Audi spokesman is quoted by RTL.

