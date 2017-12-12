F1 News

Auction signed cap & gloves World Champion Lewis Hamilton

On February 13th, 2007 little Berre was born in Belgium. 10 weeks later, his parents had to give him up….

When their second son was born in November 2008 they decided to create the “Berre Fund”. This Charity Organization has the objective to give relatives from an unborn/young-born child tangible memories as this is crucial for processing the loss.

Over the past few years the charity has grown expansively. Today, we collaborate with maternity departments in 30 hospitals in Belgium.

We foresee “memory boxes” for parents who feel the pain of losing their baby. In 2017, we had to foresee 800 memory boxes till today…

Besides the tangible memories we organize “get-together” moments where parents/relatives can share their experiences.

The fund organizes several activities during the year to cover the costs of the organization and one of the activities is an

on-line auction.

For this auction we got the support from the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport team who provided us with two signed caps and two pairs of signed gloves from World Champion Lewis Hamilton.

You can bid for these these collector items till next Sunday, December 17th. http://www.littlestarsbenefiet.be/artikels.php?categorie=3

