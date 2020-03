Cars launched and liveries announced to the world, the 2020 season finally began as Winter Testing got underway in Barcelona! New for Honda Racing F1, At The Track is a behind the scenes series where we'll show you our side of racing life, getting to know the team and drivers' that make our weekends possible as we head into our biggest season yet.

