Aston Martin's unrealistic F1 podium goal: Marko slams Stroll's confidence

Jun.17 - Dr Helmut Marko has slammed Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll for setting an "unrealistic" goal for this weekend's Canadian GP.

Stroll said he expected his son, Lance, to finally join teammate Fernando Alonso on a 2023 podium at the end of Sunday's proceedings in their native Montreal.

"That's more than overconfident," Red Bull's Marko told Kronen Zeitung newspaper. "It's just unrealistic.

"They have a solid car," the Austrian added, "but if you look at the difference in points, you honestly have to say it's just Alonso who is reaping the harvest.

"He's always up for a podium."

However, both Strolls have revealed that Lance has finally recovered from his early-season wrist injuries, with the 24-year-old declaring that he is "definitely going to try" to honour his father's podium wish.

When asked if he gets tired getting asked about his father all the time, Stroll told La Presse: "It's part of the fun.

"Honestly, I don't dwell on it too much," he added when asked if he also gets tired of being asked about his teammate Fernando Alonso, who many see as a 'mentor' to Stroll in 2023.

"I don't dwell on it too much," Stroll answered. "I do what I know how to do."

Some even think Stroll has performed so poorly alongside Alonso so far in 2023 that his father may actually oust him.

Team boss Mike Krack defends the Canadian driver.

"Each driver has his own progression curve and, generally, no one is a champion in his first year," he said. "I don't believe Lance has been in a performing car for long.

"F1 is a fairly unfair environment where drivers are quickly categorised."

As for the mentor-protege relationship between Stroll and Alonso, Krack added: "We're lucky they get along so well."

