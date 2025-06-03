Aston Martin’s Mike Krack Slams ‘Typical Media’ Over Stroll Rumours

Jun.3 – Aston Martin mechanics, engineers, and the rest of the world all found out about Lance Stroll’s sudden withdrawal from the Spanish GP at the same time.

One unnamed mechanic said an email was sent to the race team late on Saturday that hand pain that had existed for at least six weeks prior had ruled the Canadian driver out.

Because the 26-year-old had already gone through qualifying, half a second off teammate Fernando Alonso’s pace, the team was stranded as a one-car operation for Sunday.

Since then, rumours have emerged that the Canadian lost the plot in the Aston Martin garage, having disobeyed the FIA’s order to undergo a standard weighing procedure.

The stewards investigated the issue, including Stroll’s unexplained five-minute delay in reporting to race officials. Some believe it was in this period that Stroll may have injured his old 2023 cycling injury by throwing objects around in the garage, insulting several team members.

“No, no,” chief trackside officer Mike Krack insists. “First of all, I was on the pitwall and didn’t hear anything.

“I think these are typical media stories.”

However, he did confirm that Aston Martin “knew” about Stroll’s lingering hand and wrist pain, although they weren’t aware how it was increasingly getting worse.

“You don’t run after a driver and ask him every five minutes if he’s in pain or not,” Krack said. “So yeah, it had been mentioned periodically over the last few weeks, but you never know how serious it was.”

Meanwhile, Aston Martin reserve Felipe Drugovich has reported that he is prepared to sit out Le Mans next weekend in order to stand in for Stroll in Canada.

