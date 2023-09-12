Aston Martin's F1 Dilemma: Is Lance Stroll Holding Back the Team?

Sep.12 - Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll should consider sacking his own son.

That is the view of veteran former F1 mechanic, engineer and manager Joan Villadelprat, who thinks 24-year-old Lance Stroll is costing the team badly in the constructors' championship.

In the other car, two-time champion Fernando Alonso has secured a series of podiums in the impressive 2023 Aston Martin this year, placing him third overall.

Stroll, meanwhile, is 9 places lower - with a whopping 123 fewer points to his name. It means Aston Martin is now ranked below Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari in the constructors' standings.

"Aston Martin is playing only with Messi," Spaniard Villadelprat, 65, told El Confidencial newspaper, comparing Alonso with the famous footballer.

"Even Messi needs someone else behind him, but Stroll is neither seen nor heard. This is massive for the constructors' championship.

"Although Stroll is not a phenomenon, he is among the top 10 while Fernando is among the top five. But lately, Stroll has been doing a miserable job.

"All of the team's eggs are in the Fernando basket."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: