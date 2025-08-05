Aston Martin's Bold Ban on Sky: Unpacking the Stroll Saga!

Aug.5 - The fallout from Lance Stroll's Silverstone radio rant has deepened, with Aston Martin now reportedly blacklisting Sky Deutschland following critical comments from TV pundit Ralf Schumacher.

Bild newspaper reports that Sky reporter Peter Hardenacke and Schumacher were denied access to Aston Martin personnel during the Hungarian GP weekend, with requests to speak to trackside boss Mike Krack also refused.

Sky told viewers about the snub live on air, with former F1 driver Schumacher stating: "I know they're not giving us any more interviews because they don't like us that much at the moment."

Hardenacke added: "We were a bit too critical of the people at Aston Martin."

The reported blacklisting appears linked to Schumacher's strong condemnation of Stroll's team radio outburst at Silverstone, where the Canadian driver - son of team owner Lawrence Stroll - declared: "This is the worst piece of sh*t I've ever driven in my life."

Schumacher had called the remark "completely unacceptable" and a sign of "poor upbringing," adding: "It was a big celebration at the Aston Martin factory. When the person who does the race ruins it like that, you have to say 'sit down, son, and apologise to the team'."

Aston Martin finished 5th (Alonso) and 7th (Stroll) in Hungary, with both drivers now equal on 26 points - a distant 258 behind championship leader Oscar Piastri.

According to the German newspaper, Aston Martin officials were frustrated that Sky "shows little interest" in team media events and has "repeatedly criticised" the green-clad outfit and its drivers.

Still, the team insists Sky is welcome at official FIA events.

