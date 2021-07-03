Aston Martin team set to brighten dull green livery

Jul.3 - Aston Martin admits it needs to improve the colour of its Formula 1 cars.

A week ago, major sponsor BWT's boss Andreas Weissenbacher admitted he is trying to convince the Silverstone based team to revert to a pink livery.

"From a historical perspective, the British racing green is certainly understandable to many, but not to me," he said. "From a business point of view, it's wrong.

"As it is, the Aston Martin does not stand out on TV."

Team boss Otmar Szafnauer has bad news for BWT, though - the green is here to stay.

"I think the green colour suits us, that's very clear," he said.

"If you see it live, it's a great colour, especially in the sun."

The problem, though, is that on television, the green is such a deep hue that it even resembles the black Mercedes.

Szafnauer therefore understands the problem from a marketing perspective.

"I think we should look to see whether we can emphasise it a little more for TV without losing the green," he said.

"I don't know if we can do that. But let's see how we can distinguish it from the other dark cars for the TV pictures."

Returning to pink, however, is out of the question.

"Given our name and the fact that Aston Martin is traditionally green and we are expanding the team in Formula 1, I think we will stay green," said Szafnauer.

"Ferrari is red, Aston Martin is green," he insisted.

