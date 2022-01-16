Aston Martin team first to reveal launch date new F1 car

Jan.16 - Aston Martin F1 Team will launch its 2022 Formula One car on February 10.

The AMR22 will be unveiled at Gaydon, the home of Aston Martin Lagonda, in a special event to be broadcast online.

Drivers Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll will be joined by key members of Aston Martin team to launch the AMR22, which is the team’s first car designed to F1’s new technical regulations.

Embed codes for the broadcast, as well as virtual media session opportunities, will be shared at a later date. You do not need to do anything else in the meantime.

