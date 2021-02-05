Aston Martin team eyes Hulkenberg as current reserve driver

Feb.5 - Aston Martin is hoping to sign up Nico Hulkenberg to be the former Racing Point team's official reserve driver in 2021.

Last year, the out-of-work F1 driver raced three times in the unwell Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll's places, but he then failed to secure the full-time Red Bull seat for 2020.

So when asked if Aston Martin is interested in signing up the 33-year-old to be reserve driver in 2021, boss Otmar Szafnauer told RTL: "That would be good.

"I think it would be great for all of us."

