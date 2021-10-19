Aston Martin team embarrassed this season according to Schumacher

Oct.19 - Aston Martin should be more "embarrassed" than quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel in 2021.

That is the view of former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, who commented on the reportedly 'embarrassing' decision to fit slick tyres to Vettel's green car on the slippery Istanbul track last time out in Turkey.

"The team is more likely than Sebastian to be embarrassed at the moment," insisted to Sky Deutschland.

"The package is simply not going in the right direction and they do not seem to be able to develop it further, although they have a very close cooperation with Mercedes," Schumacher added.

"Of course, the fact that they have hired a lot of new employees could be part of that."

That recruitment drive may eventually pay off in the medium to long term, he acknowledges - but not over the remaining six races of 2021.

"I don't think we'll see Sebastian in the top ten very often, unless there are accidents like in Budapest," said Schumacher.

"They are definitely behind McLaren and Ferrari. Even AlphaTauri is ahead, so it will be a tough end of the year for Vettel."

Please share this on social media:

Check out more items on this website about: