Aston Martin F1 team announces exit of team boss Szafnauer
Jan.5 - Otmar Szafnauer has left the Company and his role at Aston Martin F1 team will be managed within the leadership team until a replacement is appointed.
Aston Martin says they would like to thank him for the service provided to the team over the past 12 years and wish him well for the future as he will undoubtedly take on new challenges.
The team also says they fortunately are led and managed by a strong group of individuals, and we are comfortable to take a little time to explore options before announcing a new team structure. The focus of the team is currently on preparing the most competitive car possible for the start of the 2022 F1 season.
there going to draft in Nico Hulkenberg to be team principal. he is driving from germany as we speak ;)
A ship of Fools if ever there was one they make Haas look like geniuses. " steer for the Rocks "
Something tells me he woke up one day and said, "well off to the office to meet with the boss", then went "Nah!" Not today. Or ever.