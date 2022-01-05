Aston Martin F1 team announces exit of team boss Szafnauer

Jan.5 - Otmar Szafnauer has left the Company and his role at Aston Martin F1 team will be managed within the leadership team until a replacement is appointed.

Aston Martin says they would like to thank him for the service provided to the team over the past 12 years and wish him well for the future as he will undoubtedly take on new challenges.

The team also says they fortunately are led and managed by a strong group of individuals, and we are comfortable to take a little time to explore options before announcing a new team structure. The focus of the team is currently on preparing the most competitive car possible for the start of the 2022 F1 season.

