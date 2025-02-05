Aston Martin Sets AMR25 Launch Date & Ready to Unveil 2025 Contender

The has locked in its reveal date for the much-anticipated AMR25, the machine set to carry the iconic green colours into battle for the . Mark your calendars—Sunday, 23 February is the day the covers come off.

In true modern fashion, the launch will take place digitally, ensuring fans around the world can tune in via Aston Martin's social media platforms. Alongside the reveal, the team will provide a treasure trove of supporting content, including videos and imagery available for media use. For the tech-heads, detailed specifications and team insights will be accessible via Aston Martin’s official website.

Track Debut in Bahrain

The very next day, Monday, 24 February, the AMR25 will roar to life for the first time at the during a promotional run. Fans will get their first glimpse of Lance Stroll and behind the wheel, shaking down the new machine before the season kicks into gear.

Livery Unveiling at F1 75 Live

Before the car hits the tarmac, its new look will be showcased at the F1 75 Live event on Tuesday, 18 February. This will be the first opportunity to see the AMR25’s fresh design, with key team members on hand to discuss the new challenger, including CEO & Team Principal Andy Cowell and race drivers and Fernando Alonso.

