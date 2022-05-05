Aston Martin owner Stroll confirms F1 talks with Audi

May 5 - Lawrence Stroll has confirmed talks with Audi about a potential works collaboration in Formula 1 for 2026 and beyond.

With the Volkswagen board green-lighting both Audi and Porsche's separate F1 projects, rumours suggest the Ingolstadt-based car manufacturer has approached Aston Martin as well as McLaren, Sauber and Williams.

"Have we been approached by Audi?" billionaire Stroll, who owns Silverstone based Aston Martin, told investors during a conference call.

The Italian magazine Autosprint quotes him as saying: "Yes. And are we very happy with our collaboration with Mercedes? Yes.

"The world of Formula 1 is full of these stories."

Stroll, whose son Lance drives for his F1 team, also revealed that Aston Martin's CEO Tobias Moers has been replaced by Amedeo Felisa - a former Ferrari CEO.

The German publication Sport1 claims Canadian Stroll may have clashed with Moers, prompting his departure as head of the British luxury carmaker.

