Aston Martin interested in Ricciardo to replace Vettel next season?

Sep.12 - A wild rumour about Daniel Ricciardo and Sebastian Vettel's respective futures is doing the rounds in the Monza paddock.

Although the Alfa Romeo cockpit is being touted as the last vacancy on the 2022 grid, it is conspicuous that Aston Martin and Vettel are still reluctant to talk about their contractual status for next year.

"Pretty sure," Aston Martin team boss Otmar Szafnauer answered when asked how sure he is about Vettel staying in 2022.

"We want Seb to stay. And he also likes the team."

However, it is rumoured that 34-year-old Vettel's passion for Formula 1 itself is waning, prompting the renewed speculation in the Italian media.

"The situation is said to be constantly evolving," Sky Italia reported from Monza.

"The decision is in the driver's hands only. It is he who must give an answer."

It is claimed that team owner Lawrence Stroll has reached out to Daniel Ricciardo to enquire about his contractual status at McLaren.

"McLaren boss Andreas Seidl denies that," the specialist publication said. "Ricciardo is not available anyway."

