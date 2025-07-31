Apple's Formula 1 Film Hit $509M: Further Deals Coming Up?

Jul.31 - Apple's Formula 1 feature film has officially become the tech giant's most successful theatrical release, fuelling growing speculation that Apple will soon take over as the sport's US broadcast partner.

According to Formule 1 (Netherlands), 'F1: The Movie' has now surpassed $509 million in global box office revenue, eclipsing previous Apple-backed titles like Napoleon ($221 million), Killers of the Flower Moon ($158 million), and Argylle ($96 million).

The Brad Pitt-led film - shot in collaboration with Formula 1 and using real Grand Prix events for footage - was released in over 80 countries and passed the $400 million mark by mid-July. It has now outgrossed Hollywood staples like Superman ($502 million) and ranks among the biggest global hits of the summer.

Streaming rights are expected to shift to Apple TV later this year, but attention is turning to Apple's broader ambitions in Formula 1.

Earlier this month, multiple reports suggested Apple is close to a nine-figure deal to replace ESPN as the US rights holder for F1 from 2026 onwards. The company's reported interest aligns with its expanding media footprint, following high-profile sports investments including Major League Soccer and MLB.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali welcomed the success of the film in comments to Corriere della Sera.

"I was sure the film would be a hit in the US," he said. "But I was amazed by the box office in Europe. Apple has experimented and could be an important partner for future projects. But I don't want to overindulge."

