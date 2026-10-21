Antonelli's First Shot at F1 Championship Glory: Previewing the United States GP

The 2026 United States Grand Prix will be the 18th race of the current F1 calendar.

2026 United States GP Facts & Figures

The 2026 edition of the US Grand Prix will be the 84th Formula 1 World Championship race held in the country and the second of three in the US in 2026, after the Miami Grand Prix and before the fourth edition of the Las Vegas race.

Of course, the United States’ story in the Formula 1 World Championship is full of different stages, as the country has held 83 Grands Prix already (the second-most in F1 history), but the 2026 event will be the 47th race with the “US Grand Prix” title that is part of the World Championship of Drivers.

The country has hosted eight different GPs by title, including the Indianapolis 500 (11 between 1950 and 1960), US Grand Prix (four different eras since 1959), US Grand Prix West (eight between 1976 and 1983), a couple of Caesars Palace GPs in 1981 and 1982, Detroit GP (from 1982 to 1988), Dallas GP in 1984, Miami Grand Prix since 2022 and Las Vegas Grand Prix since 2023.

No other country has hosted more different GPs by name than the US, with Italy coming in second place with five (Italian, Pescara, San Marino, Tuscan and Emilia Romagna GP).

The United States Grand Prix has been held in six different circuits, starting with Sebring in 1959, Riverside in 1960, Watkins Glen from 1961 to 1980, Phoenix from 1989 to 1991, Indianapolis Motor Speedway from 2000 to 2007, and Austin since 2012.

The event has encompassed nearly every aspect of Formula 1, including tragic scenes, championship-winning efforts, maiden wins, scandals, a six-car race, a famous return to the top of the podium, and more.

Sir Jack Brabham clinched the first of his three World Drivers’ Championships in the US in 1959, while Innes Ireland gave Team Lotus its first win in 1961 at Watkins Glen, his only Grand Prix triumph.

Jochen Rindt achieved his maiden win at the US in 1969, while Emerson Fittipaldi’s first win clinched the posthumous WDC for Rindt, who had tragically died at Monza earlier in 1970, and the 1970 World Constructors’ Championship for Lotus.

Francois Cevert won the 1971 event, but his story with the circuit ended tragically in 1973 when he died during practice for the race. Cevert was Jackie Stewart’s Tyrrell teammate, and he had finished second in 1972 in a 1-2 for the team.

Stewart retired right before the 1973 event due to Cevert’s death. He had already planned to retire after winning his third Formula 1 championship, but did not start what would’ve been his 100th Grand Prix after his friend’s death.

During the US Grand Prix’s first decades in the F1 circus, the race was often scheduled as the last race of the year or near the end of the calendar, which is why some titles were decided in the US.

In 1974, Emerson Fittipaldi sealed his second Formula 1 World Championship driving his McLaren M23, beating Ferrari’s Clay Regazzoni for the WDC. However, the race was marred by the fatal accident of Austrian Helmuth Koinigg.

Austrian legend Niki Lauda sealed his second Formula 1 World Championship, driving his Ferrari 312T2 to P4 while James Hunt took his second consecutive win at the US.

The last F1 race held at Watkins Glen came in 1980, with Alan Jones winning and Carlos Reutemann second in a Williams 1-2. World Champions Fittipaldi and Jody Scheckter competed in F1 for the final time during the 1980 event.

US Grand Prix Returns with Phoenix

The US Grand Prix returned to the calendar in 1989 and was held at Phoenix until 1991. Those years were in the middle of the McLaren-Honda domination, and the team won all three races at Phoenix, with Alain Prost winning in 1989 and Ayrton Senna in 1990 and 1991.

Indianapolis

The event was again off the calendar for nine years until its return in 2000, but this time, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway held the US round in its 4.192 km Grand Prix Road Course.

The US Grand Prix took place at Indianapolis eight times, and Ferrari won six times, with Michael Schumacher winning five races and ‘giving’ Rubens Barrichello the 2002 event by 0.011 seconds.

In the 2001 event, Mika Hakkinen took the 20th and last win of his Formula 1 career for McLaren-Mercedes, while Lewis Hamilton achieved his second GP win in 2007 after a battle with teammate Fernando Alonso.

The 2005 US Grand Prix saw only the six Bridgestone-equipped teams compete as a result of a massive withdrawal from those teams with Michelin tyres (including frontrunners Renault and McLaren) due to safety concerns.

The six-car race was a weird sight for F1 fans on the circuit and watching on TV, and was won by Michael Schumacher in a Ferrari 1-2, while Tiago Monteiro achieved the only podium of his career for Jordan.

The 2007 event was the last F1 race at Indy to date, as financial issues generated by the fee paid by the track owners at the time put the track off the Formula 1 calendar.

Austin Comes Up

The Circuit of The Americas hosted the return of the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix in 2012, and the Hermann Tilke-designed track lived up to expectations and earned a good reputation among drivers.

Hamilton won in F1’s return to the United States after a late overtake on Sebastian Vettel’s Red Bull. It was Hamilton’s final win for McLaren and the second consecutive for him in the US, after his 2007 triumph for the same team.

Vettel went on to win from Pole Position in 2013, in what was his eighth consecutive victory of the season and established a record (which would go to nine straight wins in the final race of that season, broken by Max Verstappen in 2023).

Hamilton won for Mercedes from 2014 to 2017, while Kimi Raikkonen famously won the 2018 event driving the Ferrari SF71H ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Hamilton.

It was Raikkonen’s first win since the 2013 Australian Grand Prix, his first for Ferrari since the 2009 Belgian Grand Prix, and the 21st of his career, breaking Mika Hakkinen’s record for wins by a Finnish driver.

Raikkonen had to wait for 113 races to return to the top of the podium, which is the longest gap between wins by a driver in F1 history.

Hamilton finished second in the 2019 event, behind another Finnish race-winner at Austin, Valtteri Bottas, and secured his sixth Formula 1 World Championship. The pandemic did not allow the race to go ahead in 2020, but it made a big return with the 2021 round, with Verstappen's Red Bull winning ahead of Hamilton.

The 2022 race saw another fight for the win between Verstappen and Hamilton, with the Dutchman winning the event for the second straight season. Verstappen added a third straight victory in Austin in 2023.

In 2024, Charles Leclerc led a Ferrari 1-2 at Austin, while Verstappen returned to victory in 2025, his fourth in five years at COTA.

Who Holds the Record for Most United States GP Wins?

Among drivers, Lewis Hamilton is the all-time leader in wins at the United States Grand Prix with six, one at Indy and five at Austin. Among teams, Ferrari leads with 11 triumphs, ahead of Lotus and McLaren (eight each).

Circuit of the Americas

The Circuit of the Americas, at Austin, Texas, is a 5.513-km-long circuit designed by Hermann Tilke.

The track has it all, with a tremendous first sector that is similar to the Suzuka esses or the Maggotts-Becketts-Chapel section of Silverstone, a long back straight (1.00 km), and a multi-apex right-hander in the final sector, which is similar to Istanbul’s Turn 8.

It has 20 turns and is a complex that requires a good setup compromise to cope with many curves, a long straight and elevation changes.

Charles Leclerc set the lap record at the Circuit of the Americas in 2019 while driving for Ferrari, with a 1:36.169 lap in the 2019 race. Valtteri Bottas set the outright fastest qualifying lap in 2019, with a 1:32.029 lap in the Mercedes W10.

What Tyres and Weather Will Shape the 2026 United States Grand Prix?

Pirelli's dry tyres for the 2026 US Grand Prix will be the C2 as P Zero White Hard, C3 as P Zero Yellow Medium, and C4 as P Zero Red Soft.

Friday, Oct 23rd - FP1 & FP2

Conditions: Mostly sunny

Max. temperature: 30°C

Chance of rain: 3%

Saturday, Oct 24th - FP3 & Qualifying

Conditions: Partly sunny

Max. temperature: 29°C

Chance of rain: 6%

Sunday, Oct 25th - Race

Conditions: Partly sunny

Maxi. temperature: 28°C

Chance of rain: 8%

Who Are the Favourites for the United States Grand Prix Podium?

Beyond the odds for victory at the 2026 United States Grand Prix, the most important topic of the weekend goes with championship leader Kimi Antonelli.

The United States Grand Prix offers the Mercedes driver his first mathematical shot at the 2026 World Championship and becoming the series' youngest World Champion.

With five rounds remaining after Austin, a maximum of 125 points will be on the table. Antonelli would need to come out of Texas with a 125-point gap over his nearest rival.

To make that happen, Antonelli needs to outscore his teammate George Russell by at least 23 points in Austin. That requires the Italian to win the race while Russell finishes ninth or lower.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton is 111 points behind, and Red Bull's Max Verstappen (the favourite to win the race) is 119 points back in fourth. For Antonelli to be mathematically safe, Hamilton would also need to finish fifth or lower if the Italian wins.

If Russell finishes eighth or Hamilton finishes fourth, the fight continues to Mexico even with Antonelli winning the race.

What's Your Podium Prediction for the Upcoming F1 Grand Prix?

United States Grand Prix Austin · round 18 of 23 The Predictor F1-Fansite data model Championship form and recent form. The starting grid joins in after qualifying, then the chances update. 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes · #12 37% to win 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull · #3 14% to win 3 George Russell Mercedes · #63 9.5% to win Beat the PredictorHow it works Who's on the podium? Pick your top 3, then drag the number (or use the arrows) to set the order. You can edit until the race starts. Scoring: 3 pts for a driver in the exact spot, 1 pt for the right driver in the wrong spot. A perfect podium earns the Oracle badge. 1 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 2 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 3 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 Save my podium & join free A free account locks it in. We keep your picks while you sign up. 14 fans have predicted Everyone's picks stay hidden until lights out, so no one can copy. All 22 drivers: win, podium and points chances # Driver Win Podium Points Why 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 37% 80% 100% P1 in the championship · 4 podiums in the last 5 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 14% 46% 98% P4 in the championship · 5 podiums in the last 5 3 George Russell Mercedes 9.5% 32% 95% P2 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 8.2% 28% 93% P5 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 7.7% 29% 93% P3 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 6 Lando Norris McLaren 6.8% 23% 88% P6 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 7 Oscar Piastri McLaren 3.6% 14% 74% P7 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 8 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 3.2% 11% 66% P8 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1.6% 6.7% 47% P9 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 10 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1.2% 4.8% 36% P11 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 11 Nico Hülkenberg Audi 0.9% 3.4% 26% P14 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 12 Pierre Gasly Alpine 0.8% 2.8% 25% P10 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 13 Esteban Ocon Haas 0.8% 2.5% 21% P18 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 14 Franco Colapinto Alpine 0.8% 2.9% 22% P12 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs 15 Oliver Bearman Haas 0.7% 2.8% 22% P13 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 16 Carlos Sainz Williams 0.5% 2.1% 16% P17 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 17 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 0.5% 2.0% 16% P15 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 18 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 0.4% 1.4% 12% P22 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 19 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 0.4% 1.7% 14% P16 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs 20 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 0.4% 1.4% 11% P23 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 4 DNFs 21 Alex Albon Williams 0.4% 1.4% 12% P19 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs 22 Sergio Pérez Cadillac 0.4% 1.3% 13% P21 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF Podium = chance of a top-three finish, Points = chance of a top-ten. Rounded; the win column adds up to 100%. Season standings · 2026 P The Predictor model 38 pts 1 An Sionnach 37 pts 2 Shroppyfly 37 pts 3 Nobodysperfect 31 pts 4 Leopold Pleijsier 28 pts 5 Jere Jyrälä 18 pts 6 Casparovic 16 pts 7 ipeluri 12 pts 8 yhee 10 pts 9 Juandiez 10 pts 10 Kasra 8 pts 11 bearman's 7 pts 12 Mo 6 pts 13 Raceworks Media 6 pts 14 Rahmi Can 6 pts 15 Killabee 6 pts 16 Carlo 6 pts 17 MKL 6 pts 18 Sudhjd 6 pts 19 Tori Green 6 pts 20 Marcos Torres Barker 6 pts How the Predictor works No bookmakers, no odds: every number comes from the F1-Fansite results database. Each driver gets a strength score from the factors below; the race is then simulated 10,000 times and we count how often each driver wins, finishes on the podium or scores points. It does not know about weather or reliability, and it says so. Grid penalties count as soon as the official starting grid is in. 60% Championship form Points this season, relative to the leader. 40% Recent form The last five finishes; a DNF counts as P20. 0% Starting grid How often each grid slot has won over the last eight seasons. Joins after qualifying. Before qualifying the model is honest about the odds: three or four candidates share most of the chance. After qualifying the grid takes over and the call sharpens. 12 /17 winners called 1.9 /3 podium drivers per race 2 exact podiums 70 prediction points Calibration this season: when it said 7%, it happened 0% of the time; when it said 15%, it happened 7% of the time.

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About the author Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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