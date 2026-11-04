The champion elect passes on number 1 and keeps the 12 that carried him to the 2026 title, a choice he links to superstition, humility and Ayrton Senna.

Champion elect Kimi Antonelli has confirmed he will not switch to number 1 next season, instead keeping the number 12 that carried him to the 2026 title.

Blick newspaper had already revealed the decision last week, and Antonelli has now confirmed it directly to Sky Italia.

"It's a way for me to keep my feet on the ground," he told the Italian broadcaster.

"Keeping the number 12 for me is like a new starting point, where I can rebuild and try to replicate myself. It's a way to stay focused for next year."

Antonelli had already hinted strongly at the decision immediately after winning the title in Mexico, where he noted he became the first champion to win with number 12 since Ayrton Senna in 1988.

"And also, to be honest, I'm very superstitious, and number 1 has never been a good number for me," said the Mercedes driver.

"Whenever I had it on, it went extremely badly."

Antonelli's Senna connection has become even stronger this week.

On Tuesday, Antonelli made a private visit to the Senna family's property near Sao Paulo, where he sat in one of Ayrton Senna's number 12 Lotus cars and wore the iconic 'Nacional' cap.

"Ayrton will always be an inspiration, not only as a driver but also as a person," Antonelli told Sky Italia.

"This year, I've watched a lot of his interviews many times to understand how he approached the races and the year. He will always be, along with my family, a point of reference."

Antonelli will also race in Brazil with a special Senna tribute helmet marking 35 years since Senna's famous home victory while stuck in sixth gear.

"I think it's one of my best helmets that I've made," he boasted.

"It's going to be a very special weekend."

Antonelli's number 12 at a glance Next season Keeps number 12 instead of number 1 Title 2026 world championship Last 12 champion Ayrton Senna, 1988 Reason Superstition and staying grounded Senna visit Family property near Sao Paulo Brazil Special Senna tribute helmet

Related: Antonelli's parents reveal the world champion still gets pocket money

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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