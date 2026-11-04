 Skip to main content
Next session BR São Paulo Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s
Next session BR São Paulo Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s

Antonelli turns down number 1 and keeps 12 next season

  PREV 
| NEXT  
Antonelli turns down number 1 and keeps 12 next season
Leopold 2 min read
Share
2

The champion elect passes on number 1 and keeps the 12 that carried him to the 2026 title, a choice he links to superstition, humility and Ayrton Senna.

Champion elect Kimi Antonelli has confirmed he will not switch to number 1 next season, instead keeping the number 12 that carried him to the 2026 title.

Blick newspaper had already revealed the decision last week, and Antonelli has now confirmed it directly to Sky Italia.

"It's a way for me to keep my feet on the ground," he told the Italian broadcaster.

"Keeping the number 12 for me is like a new starting point, where I can rebuild and try to replicate myself. It's a way to stay focused for next year."

Antonelli had already hinted strongly at the decision immediately after winning the title in Mexico, where he noted he became the first champion to win with number 12 since Ayrton Senna in 1988.

"And also, to be honest, I'm very superstitious, and number 1 has never been a good number for me," said the Mercedes driver.

"Whenever I had it on, it went extremely badly."

Antonelli's Senna connection has become even stronger this week.

On Tuesday, Antonelli made a private visit to the Senna family's property near Sao Paulo, where he sat in one of Ayrton Senna's number 12 Lotus cars and wore the iconic 'Nacional' cap.

"Ayrton will always be an inspiration, not only as a driver but also as a person," Antonelli told Sky Italia.

"This year, I've watched a lot of his interviews many times to understand how he approached the races and the year. He will always be, along with my family, a point of reference."

Antonelli will also race in Brazil with a special Senna tribute helmet marking 35 years since Senna's famous home victory while stuck in sixth gear.

"I think it's one of my best helmets that I've made," he boasted.

"It's going to be a very special weekend."

Antonelli's number 12 at a glance
Next seasonKeeps number 12 instead of number 1
Title2026 world championship
Last 12 championAyrton Senna, 1988
ReasonSuperstition and staying grounded
Senna visitFamily property near Sao Paulo
BrazilSpecial Senna tribute helmet

Related: Antonelli's parents reveal the world champion still gets pocket money

Share this article
Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

Related topics

2 F1 Fan comments on “Antonelli turns down number 1 and keeps 12 next season

  2. Jere Jyrälä

    Actually, he basically confirmed his intentions at COTA & his decision means he’s the second driver to opt against the champion’s right to #1 since the current selection system was introduced in 2014.

    Max will consequently appear at the top of live timing screens ahead of practice sessions, since the order is always based on the cardinal order of driver numbers in use for any given practice session, unless Herta & or Tsolov debuts & chooses #2.

💬 Join the conversation — see the latest comments from F1 fans →

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Please follow our commenting guidelines.

 1
 3

Most recent 10 F1 News items:

Check out all our F1 News & Updates  »

Join our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

Enter your email address & confirm your subscription

This Weeks Top 3 Trending F1 Topics

Get Your Tickets For Next Events

Last Classification