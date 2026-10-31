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Next session MX Mexico City Grand Prix · FP300d 00h 00m 00s
Next session MX Mexico City Grand Prix · FP300d 00h 00m 00s

Antonelli Feels 'Better' but Tired Before Mexico Title Bid

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Antonelli Feels 'Better' but Tired Before Mexico Title Bid
Leopold 1 min read
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One top-nine finish and Kimi Antonelli rewrites the record books. A virus tried to get in the way first.

Kimi Antonelli says he is feeling "better" after finally arriving in the Mexico paddock on Friday, following the viral illness that kept him away on Thursday.

Is Antonelli fit to race in Mexico?

The Mercedes driver showed no obvious loss of pace once he was back in the car.

Deputy team boss Bradley Lord told Sky: "He's still a bit tired, but he's participating normally in the briefings."

What does Antonelli need to become world champion?

The maths is simple. Antonelli needs only P9 on Sunday at the Mexico City Grand Prix to become the youngest world champion in Formula 1 history.

A full overview of the gap is on our 2026 championship standings page.

Why Antonelli's father is more nervous about his own race

Antonelli's family is also converging on Mexico for what could become a historic Sunday.

His father Marco is first attending the Italian GT Endurance finale at Mugello with his own AKM Motorsport team, before flying to Mexico with the family.

"I'm a little more worried about my race than Kimi's," Marco joked to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Will Antonelli lift the F1 trophy in Mexico?

If Antonelli does clinch the title, he will not actually receive the championship trophy in Mexico.

According to Bild, Formula 1 explored whether the FIA would relax tradition and allow the trophy to appear for photographs, but the request was refused.

The real championship trophy will instead wait for the FIA prize-giving ceremony, with only a digital representation expected on the Mexico podium.

Fast Facts: Antonelli in Mexico
DriverKimi Antonelli, Mercedes
NeedsP9 on Sunday
At stakeYoungest F1 champion ever
ConditionBetter, still tired
TrophyAt FIA prize-giving

Related: Antonelli Falls Ill Before Mexico Title Shot

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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One F1 fan comment on “Antonelli Feels 'Better' but Tired Before Mexico Title Bid

  1. Jere Jyrälä

    The championship trophy never appears at GP locations whenever a championship is clinched, so I’m perplexed that the FIA was even asked to make an exception to this standard approach.

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