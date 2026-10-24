Antonelli Fears Jinxing Historic F1 Title Opportunity in Austin

Kimi Antonelli is trying hard not to talk about his first Formula 1 title match point in Austin – and admits superstition is part of the reason.

Antonelli Refuses to Tempt Fate Over First F1 Title Chance

Asked by Corriere della Sera whether he had fully realised he could become world champion on Sunday, Antonelli immediately pushed back.

"Again?" he smiled, exasperated at the ongoing talk about his mathematical chance of winning his first drivers' title so early.

"They've thrown so many curses at me these days. I never mention it."

"Yeah, but I react. I always touch wood to be safe. It's not going to happen, but if it does..."

Antonelli Targets Austin Victory Despite Championship Pressure

Antonelli said the atmosphere does not feel especially different this weekend despite the title situation.

"No, actually, I'm pumped," said the 20-year-old Italian.

"I'd like to get back to winning ways. It's been a while."

"We've struggled a bit in the last few races, but this time I feel more confident."

Mercedes Finds Encouraging Signs From Latest F1 Upgrades

He said Mercedes has found encouraging signs in its troublesome latest package, including the new front wing he only briefly sampled in Singapore.

"The team analysed the data and saw some interesting things from the new update package," said Antonelli.

Antonelli Embraces One-Race-at-a-Time Approach to F1 Title

When asked again about the championship, Antonelli stuck to his preferred theme.

"This year's motto is: 'Live in the moment.'"

"To get there, I have to win, take one race at a time."

And when reminded that Lewis Hamilton had said he deserved the title, Antonelli laughed it off again.

"Again! I'll just take Lewis's compliments, we'll see about the rest."

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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