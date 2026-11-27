Antonelli, the 2026 world champion, has already talked with Verstappen about an endurance start together. Before that comes the harder job of persuading Toto Wolff.

Kimi Antonelli has revealed he is keen to race alongside Max Verstappen at the Nurburgring Nordschleife, but admits he must first convince Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

The 2026 world champion confirmed that he and Verstappen have already discussed the possibility of competing together in an endurance race.

"We've talked about it," Antonelli, 20, said with a laugh.

"We have to convince the big boss, Toto, first. I have to keep winning to give myself the best chance for this."

Verstappen has already embraced GT3 racing at the legendary German circuit, where his racing operation now uses Mercedes-AMG machinery.

Antonelli admitted the Nordschleife itself is a major attraction.

"That's one of my dream circuits to drive on. I just drove a lap with a road car. That circuit is insane, really insane."

He added: "I would love to do it sometime. If that's with Max on the team, that's even better."

Nordschleife plan: the facts Driver Kimi Antonelli, 20, 2026 world champion Venue Nurburgring Nordschleife Partner Max Verstappen, already talked it through Obstacle Mercedes boss Toto Wolff must agree Machinery Verstappen's team uses Mercedes-AMG

Related: Marko says Verstappen can fight Antonelli next year

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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