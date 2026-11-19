With the title secured, Antonelli has already bought a hall for his future car collection, even though his parents still control his spending. A 300 SL is high on the list.

Newly crowned Formula 1 world champion Kimi Antonelli has revealed he has already purchased a building to house his future collection of exotic cars, despite still receiving pocket money from his parents.

The 20-year-old Mercedes driver recently admitted that his family continues to control his spending, joking that he would otherwise be tempted to buy all sorts of expensive cars.

With his first world championship now secured, and substantial performance bonuses expected to boost his relatively modest basic salary, Antonelli has some very specific purchases in mind.

"I've already bought a hall where I can store my cars," he revealed to Germany's Auto Motor und Sport.

His immediate priority is a new limited-edition Mercedes.

"I'm planning to buy a Mercedes. I'd like to get the new CLE, which was just unveiled. I'm in talks with Mercedes about what's possible," said the Italian.

Antonelli is referring to the Mercedes-AMG CLE 646 special edition, although the limited production run reportedly sold out before its official premiere.

He also has an appetite for considerably older machinery.

"I love the 300 SL Gullwing," he said, adding that silver would be his preferred colour.

Another favourite is the road-going version of Mercedes' famous CLK Le Mans racer.

"It's a beautiful car," Antonelli said. "I also like the DTM version."

Antonelli only obtained his road driving licence in January 2025 and crashed a special-edition Mercedes-AMG GT63 earlier this year without injury.

Antonelli's wish list Age 20 Team Mercedes Purchase A hall to store his cars Road licence January 2025 Wish list 300 SL Gullwing and the new CLE Source Auto Motor und Sport

Related: Wolff signals no immediate Antonelli contract upgrade despite title

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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