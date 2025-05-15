Antonelli and Ferrari: A Potential Bond to Watch

May 15 – Kimi Antonelli is not ruling out following in Lewis Hamilton’s wheel-tracks one day by swapping silver overalls for red.

The 18-year-old is Mercedes boss and co-owner Toto Wolff’s protege, and – ahead of his first home grand prix at Imola this weekend – Antonelli says he has no regrets about racing a silver car rather than a red one.

“As a child, like everyone else, I supported Ferrari,” the Italian told Corriere della Sera. “But when the call from Toto came, in the family we all thought that it was not something that happens every day.”

Some, however, lament the fact that a dream Italian Ferrari-Antonelli pairing did not materialise. “I’m just sorry to see him in Mercedes,” former Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo said recently.

However, Antonelli will inject a little bit of Italy into the otherwise Anglo-German Mercedes team at Imola – close to his birthplace in Bologna – this weekend.

“Bono,” he said, referring to his famous race engineer Peter Bonnington, “only eats curry, every day. My job will be to add a bit of Italian.

“I have decided that on Friday I will bring lasagna for everyone. There will be about 100 dishes,” Antonelli smiled. “It won’t be easy to get them there, but I will do it.”

As for those who think Antonelli should have rejected Wolff’s advances and held out for an offer from Ferrari, the youngster is clear.

“When you’re very little, everyone gives you advice and criticises you,” he said. “I should have understood that you shouldn’t listen to everyone.”

However, he’s not ruling out moving to nearby Maranello someday.

“Today, we are very happy with our choice,” said the teenager. “In the future, never say never.”

