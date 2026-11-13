Antonelli Already Fears Verstappen Over Russell for 2027

Kimi Antonelli just won the title at his first attempt - and he's already bracing for defending it to be harder than winning it. The new champion says one rival worries him more than any other heading into 2027, and it isn't the teammate sitting next to him in the garage.

Why Is Verstappen Antonelli's Biggest 2027 Worry - Not Russell?

2026 world champion Kimi Antonelli believes Max Verstappen will be his toughest rival in 2027, although he also expects Mercedes teammate George Russell to become a stronger and more consistent challenger.

Speaking to Italian media in San Marino, where he lives, the 20-year-old warned that defending his title could be considerably harder than winning it.

"If I had to pick a driver who will cause the most problems, it would be Max Verstappen," Antonelli said, according to Corriere della Sera.

"Verstappen, Norris, Hamilton, Leclerc: all the drivers from the top teams, including my teammate Russell, who will be more consistently at his level."

"It will be a very close fight - we're already very close," the Italian added. "Red Bull and McLaren have improved, Ferrari is still there."

Will the 2027 Rules Reset Make Things Even Harder?

He also expects the revised 2027 regulations to introduce further uncertainty.

"It will be like starting from scratch," he said.

"It will be interesting to see who has done the best job and how the cars perform."

Is Antonelli Hungrier Now That He's Champion?

Despite securing the championship in Mexico, Antonelli insists his motivation has only increased.

"Despite the victory, I'm perhaps even hungrier than before," he said.

"This is just the beginning. The hunger is there, the fire is there."

Can Mercedes Keep Developing Fast Enough to Stay Ahead?

He also wants Mercedes to finish the current season strongly, particularly as its rivals have steadily closed the gap.

"We're not as dominant as we were at the start of the season," said Antonelli.

"It's difficult to say whether we'll be able to replicate that with the budget cap and the wind tunnel time limits, which are fewer for us now that we've won," Antonelli said.

What Did Antonelli Say About Imola Hosting the Finale?

The Italian also admitted he had hoped the season would conclude at Imola rather than Abu Dhabi.

"It would be wonderful to have Imola back as a permanent fixture on the calendar, rather than just as a reserve," he said.

Fast Facts: Antonelli's 2027 Outlook Antonelli's age 20, 2026 champion Top 2027 threat Max Verstappen Rising threat Teammate George Russell Mercedes constraint Reduced wind tunnel time as champions Antonelli's wish Imola as a permanent finale venue

Related: Can Anyone Still Stop Kimi Antonelli's 2026 F1 Title Charge?

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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