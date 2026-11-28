World champion Antonelli led both Qatar practice sessions, but says winning early has made it harder to concentrate. Rivals already admit Mercedes are in a different league.

As new world champion Kimi Antonelli topped both Friday practice sessions in Qatar, he admitted struggling to maintain his concentration since winning the title.

The 20-year-old Italian has failed to reach the podium since securing his maiden championship in Mexico, making costly mistakes in Brazil and Las Vegas.

"It feels a bit strange that the World Championship fight is already over, and of course I'm under less pressure now, but it's not quite the same," the Mercedes driver admitted.

"When you clinch the title early, it's not nearly as intense, and you can easily lose focus when you get back in the car."

He believes the pressure of fighting for the championship actually helped his performances.

"I wouldn't have made the mistake in Brazil if I'd still been fighting for the title," he said.

"I believe I can focus better when the pressure is high. This scenario is also new for me, and I'm trying to learn from it."

Rivals admit Mercedes pace

But Antonelli appears to have rediscovered his form in Qatar, where Mercedes' advantage has left its closest rivals scratching their heads.

"For some reason, the Mercedes were a lot quicker than we expected, so some of the gaps look a bit strange," Ferrari's Charles Leclerc admitted.

Outgoing world champion Lando Norris was even more pessimistic, despite McLaren introducing a new floor.

"We're probably seven tenths behind Mercedes, so it's not even worth thinking about them," he said.

"They're just in a different league to us."

Max Verstappen also acknowledged that Red Bull faces a substantial deficit heading into qualifying.

"In my opinion, our gap to Mercedes is very large, so we need a big boost to catch them," the Dutchman said.

"And if we can even things out, we could possibly make up half of the lost laptime."

Antonelli snapshot Driver Kimi Antonelli, 20 Team Mercedes Title Clinched in Mexico Podiums since None Qatar Friday Fastest in both practice sessions Norris estimate Seven tenths behind Mercedes

Related: Marko says Verstappen can fight Antonelli next year

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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