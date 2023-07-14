Andretti undeterred by concerns as he pursues F1 dream with Palou
Jul.14 - Michael Andretti has backed dominant Indycar driver Alex Palou to succeed in Formula 1.
Andretti is currently trying to convince F1 and the FIA to give his racing empire a place on the grid for 2025 - and admits he would put Colton Herta in one cockpit.
But he also admits to having an eye on Spaniard Palou, who is dominating the current Indycar championship with rival team Chip Ganassi.
"He's very, very good," Andretti, 60, told Marca sports newspaper when asked about 26-year-old Palou.
"One of the best drivers in the world, I really believe that," the American added. "Right now he is the dominant driver of Indycar.
"I lost the opportunity to sign him a few years ago. I felt that he was a very talented driver, we were talking and it was about to be done, but something happened that stopped it.
"Chip then spoke to him and he preferred to go that way.
"But I think there is no doubt that he could be competitive in a Formula 1 car."
Andretti is currently waiting for F1 and the FIA to decide if his Cadillac-backed Formula 1 team bid will be permitted onto the grid.
Many of the existing teams have expressed concerns not only about the dilution of their prize fund, but about whether there is even room on the tracks for an eleventh team.
"I mean already now we're looking like a go-kart track, tripping over each other," said Mercedes boss Toto Wolff. "There is a safety concern.
"We haven't got the logistics of where to put an eleventh team."
When asked about those comments, Andretti smiled: "I don't know what danger there is. It's a bit funny, to be honest.
"We try not to pay much attention to those sorts of comments."
At this rate, Colton Herta won't reach SL-eligibility even by 2025, so they should think about other options in case.
Toto's safety & logistics arguments are BS, though.
The same pit buildings had enough space for twelve teams in 2010-12, so they most certainly have enough presently & will have in the future, not to mention the slowest teams in those seasons didn't prove a safety hazard despite effectively being mobile chicanes at most times.
Correct on all counts. Let's add one. Prize fund dilution. Pay through 10th place.
Andretti has signed up one driver already , a not so well known British racer called Carl Hamilton or something?, apparently this guy likes America so much, he wants to race for them