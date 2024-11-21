Andretti Silverstone HQ Ramps Up Hiring for F1 Expansion

Nov.21 - Andretti-Cadillac appears to be inching ever closer to its Formula 1 aspirations.

FBI officials are expected to be in Las Vegas this weekend as part of US government probes into why Andretti's FIA-approved team entry was rejected by Liberty Media.

Insiders have also linked the stepping down of Liberty CEO Greg Maffei, who reportedly once told Mario Andretti that he will do "everything in my power" to stop his son Michael's F1 bid, with a potential deal allowing Andretti to enter F1.

Michael Andretti has also stepped aside at Andretti Global, while F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali is linked with a move to MotoGP - which could also be part of a brokered deal related to Andretti-Cadillac.

"It's a matter for my son Michael and his company, not me," 1978 world champion told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "I am not involved in any discussions.

"What I can say is that news and changes are coming, and my full support goes to my son for all the decisions and choices he has made during this period."

Now, the Japanese source as-web.jp claims Andretti Global's new F1 headquarters at Silverstone are suddenly ramping up operations, launching a campaign to hire 25 new Formula 1 specialists.

"These new hires will join around 200 staff who have been working on the project for quite some time," the report said.

For comparison, Haas employs about 300 staff, while Red Bull's junior outfit RB has 400 people.

