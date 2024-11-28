Andretti Eyes Young American Talent for Cadillac F1 Debut

Nov.28 - Ralf Schumacher doubts an Indycar driver is good enough to fill one of the new Cadillac F1 race seats from 2026.

Team advisor and Formula 1 legend Mario Andretti revealed this week that Colton Herta, who already drives for Mario's son Michael Andretti in Indycar, is "definitely" in the running for a Cadillac F1 seat.

"From our standpoint, I think the play at the beginning would be to have one experienced driver - nationality doesn't matter - and then a young American talent," 1978 world champion Andretti told NBC News.

Ralf Schumacher, uncle of the seat-hunting former Haas driver Mick, agrees that it at least makes sense for Cadillac to prefer to field American drivers.

"On the other hand," he told Sky Deutschland, "the Indycar level is not the same as the Formula 1 level. We've seen that on numerous occasions when they test.

"But maybe there is some super-talent lurking over there that no one has found yet," former F1 driver Schumacher added.

Not surprisingly, he thinks Mick Schumacher would be a safer pick for Cadillac.

"I assume that they will get a proven element in the car to give them a starting point," Ralf said. "They're starting from scratch with everything and that is extremely difficult.

"That's why in that case you have to have someone who you know can do it and who you can rely on."

Apart from the driver question, Schumacher does expect Cadillac to eventually succeed in Formula 1.

"It will of course take some time before GM comes on board as an engine manufacturer, although it's a huge corporation, and whatever they tackle will work in the end," said the German.

"All of this is important for Formula 1, because it sends a strong signal when such a global player wants to get into the premier class of racing.

"Formula 1 is continuing to grow. I'm looking forward to there being eleven teams, because that means two more places for young drivers. We know how difficult it is at the moment with only 20 cars.

"In 2026 we will have ten percent more seats available."

