Andretti-Cadillac's F1 Dream Revives: Renault Engine Talks Back on the Table

Oct.12 - Andretti-Cadillac's Formula 1 technical deal with Renault and Alpine has expired.

That is the news from the French team's interim boss Bruno Famin, after the FIA green-lighted Andretti's bid to enter the sport - triggering commercial talks with Liberty Media.

But if F1 now also gives Andretti the green light, the American concern will need to negotiate a new engine deal with Renault.

"We have indeed had discussions with Andretti," Famin told Canal Plus. "We had already made a deal with them - a preliminary contract for the delivery of engines."

"But that contract expired on March 31 this year. It was completely dependent on whether they could get entry into Formula 1, and they didn't get that at the time."

However, Famin says he is still open to a deal.

"We are currently not affiliated with Andretti in any way," he clarified. "But once they have that infamous approval, we can start talking to them about the engine again."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: