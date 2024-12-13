Alpine’s Ruthless Moves Hint at Doohan’s Uncertain F1 Future

Dec.13 - Flavio Briatore has dropped a worrying hint about Jack Doohan's immediate future in Formula 1.

On the face of it, it's smooth sailing for the son of MotoGP legend Mick Doohan, after taking over Esteban Ocon's Alpine cockpit in Abu Dhabi and then following up with the post-season test.

"Extremely grateful for the knowledge and experience gained - a day I had dreamt about my whole life," Doohan, 21, said on X after his grand prix debut last weekend.

"A big thank you to the entire Alpine team for the weekend, I couldn't be happier going into my debut season in 2025."

However, as the Abu Dhabi GP unfolded, a rumour was swirling in the paddock - that new team advisor Briatore had only put Doohan in the car to 'test' the Australian under pressure.

And not just that, related speculation suggested Briatore was also using the Doohan situation to put pressure on both Williams and Franco Colapinto's sponsors.

Williams boss James Vowles has imposed a mid-December deadline for the conclusion of a potential deal with Alpine over the release of the impressive Argentine rookie.

"We are still open to all discussions," Vowles said in Abu Dhabi. "Whether it's about two, three or four years, everything has its price," Blick newspaper had quoted him as saying.

France's Auto Hebdo magazine has now asked Briatore, 74, about the rumours, where the hypothetical situation could see Doohan replaced by Colapinto for 2025.

"My job is to put Alpine back on top," the flamboyant Italian answered. "There is never room for feelings in Formula 1."

Colapinto, who has reportedly amassed an impressive array of Argentine sponsor backing, was seen chatting with Briatore in Abu Dhabi.

