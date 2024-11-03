Alpine's Engine Future in Focus After Renault Scraps 2026 Project

Nov.3 - Alpine is still assessing its "options" after owner Renault decided to scrap its works Formula 1 engine project for 2026.

The Enstone based team will still use its own works power units in 2025, but after that the cars will be powered by customer engines for the new rules era.

New team boss Oliver Oakes says the decision to scrap the Viry-Chatillon F1 engine project was basically taken before he arrived.

"I was only involved at the end of the process, but (Renault CEO) Luca (deo Meo) was clear about the reasons that led to the direction we took and I supported it. It was the right choice," he told AFP news agency ahead of the Brazilian GP.

"The subject touches me because we have a long history together, which will continue until the end of next season, but it is a decision that makes sense when you remove the emotion and look at it from a pragmatic point of view," the 36-year-old Briton added.

It is widely expected that Alpine's negotiations over a customer engine deal with Mercedes for 2026 and beyond are well advanced.

Oakes, however, insists: "We are still studying this issue. A decision will be made next month for an announcement before the end of the season.

"We are currently studying some options. There is no rush," he insisted.

When told that Mercedes clearly seems to be the frontrunner, Oakes continued: "There has been a lot of media talk about it, but there are a lot of options.

"2026 will see the arrival of new engine regulations in particular, so there are a lot of things to consider in this choice."

2024 has been a horror season for Alpine, leading to boss Bruno Famin to step aside, Flavio Briatore to arrive as executive advisor, and Oakes to be appointed as new team principal.

The team is second-to-last in the constructors' championship.

"We have to do better next year but we also know that we will still be limited," Oakes admits. "We won't be able to fix everything in one winter, although we will also try to do that.

"We have started to see that we can develop the car. We are now managing to reach Q3," he said.

"A lot of media talk about instability, but I don't agree. The big change happened last summer because the team was not going in the right direction. Bruno came in to help stabilise the team, giving Luca time to define the strategy.

"Obviously, in F1, you don't like change, but this time is great and it always has been. It has had some difficult years, but we haven't forgotten how to make a good car, or how to race."

