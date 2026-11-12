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Alpine stake still for sale despite multiple offers

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Alpine stake still for sale despite multiple offers
Leopold 1 min read
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Otro Capital's three-year lock-up has expired and advisers are hired, but no deal has been struck. Renault, which holds the other 76 percent, insists the team itself is not for sale.

Alpine's minority shareholder Otro Capital is stepping up efforts to sell its stake in the Formula 1 team, despite months of speculation linking potential buyers including Toto Wolff and Christian Horner.

According to Sportico, the American investment firm has appointed BDT and MSD Partners to explore the sale of its 24 percent holding.

Otro led a consortium that acquired the stake in 2023, valuing Alpine at around $900 million, with investors including Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds and NFL player Travis Kelce.

The three-year restriction on selling the stake has now expired, opening the door to a potential deal.

Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore claimed in September that there was no shortage of interest.

"There are at least seven investors ready to buy it," he told Corriere della Sera.

The report says multiple bids have already been received, although no agreement has been reached.

Sportico says the appointment of advisers does not guarantee a sale, but Formula 1's soaring team valuations could make Otro's investment considerably more valuable than it was three years ago.

Renault retains its controlling 76 percent stake in Alpine and has insisted the team itself is not for sale.

Alpine stake sale
Stake on sale24 percent
HolderOtro Capital
2023 valuationAround $900 million
AdvisersBDT and MSD Partners
Controlling ownerRenault, 76 percent
Briatore"At least seven investors ready to buy"

Related: Christian Horner reveals why Alpine F1 return looks unlikely

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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